Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Orlando 21-16, New York 24-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

FanDuel SN - Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $139.00

What to Know

The Knicks will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, the Knicks came up short against the Bulls and fell 139-126.

Despite the defeat, the Knicks had strong showings from Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 44 points and 16 rebounds, and Jalen Brunson, who went 11 for 20 en route to 33 points plus eight assists and two steals. With that strong performance, Towns is now averaging an impressive 25.3 points per game. Less helpful for the Knicks was Mikal Bridges' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, the Knicks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last ten games they've averaged 12.8.

Meanwhile, the Magic's game on Sunday was all tied up 43-43 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 105-92 loss to the Jazz.

New York's defeat dropped their record down to 24-12. As for Orlando, their loss dropped their record down to 21-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: The Knicks have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've only made 30.9% of their threes this season. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks took their victory against the Magic in their previous meeting last Friday by a conclusive 108-85. Do the Knicks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Magic turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 11-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 11.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.