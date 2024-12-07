Halftime Report
Down two at the end of the first quarter, the 76ers now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 50-41, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.
The 76ers came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers
Current Records: Orlando 16-8, Philadelphia 5-15
How To Watch
- When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FanDuel SN - Florida
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
What to Know
The Orlando Magic's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The Magic's defense has only allowed 103 points per game this season, so the 76ers' offense will have their work cut out for them.
The Magic are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 209.5, but even that wound up being too high. They managed a 106-102 victory over the 76ers on Wednesday. The score was all tied up 53-53 at the break, but Orlando was the better team in the second half.
Franz Wagner was the offensive standout of the match as he had 35 points plus seven rebounds.
Orlando has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season. As for Philadelphia, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 5-15.
Looking forward, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Philadelphia against the spread have faith in an upset since their 6-14 ATS record can't hold a candle to Orlando's 14-10.
Odds
Orlando is a 3.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210 points.
Series History
Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Dec 04, 2024 - Orlando 106 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Nov 15, 2024 - Orlando 98 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Apr 12, 2024 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Orlando 113
- Jan 19, 2024 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Orlando 109
- Dec 27, 2023 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Orlando 92
- Feb 01, 2023 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Orlando 94
- Jan 30, 2023 - Orlando 119 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Nov 27, 2022 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 25, 2022 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 13, 2022 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Orlando 114