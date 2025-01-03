Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Orlando 20-15, Toronto 8-26

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.00

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena. Despite being away, the Magic are looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Magic are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 212, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 105-96 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pistons on Wednesday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Magic struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Pistons posted 25.

Meanwhile, the Raptors finally caught a break after 11 consecutive losses. They enjoyed a cozy 130-113 victory over the Nets on Wednesday.

Scottie Barnes was a one-man wrecking crew for the Raptors as he dropped a double-double on 33 points and 13 rebounds. What's more, Barnes also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Immanuel Quickley was another key player, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 15 assists.

Orlando's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 20-15. As for Toronto, their win ended a seven-game drought at home and bumped them up to 8-26.

The Magic strolled past the Raptors in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a score of 111-96. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Magic since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 216 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.