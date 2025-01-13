1st Quarter Report

The Nets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Nets lead 27-24 over the Jazz.

The Nets entered the match with four straight losses and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will the Jazz hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Brooklyn 13-25, Utah 9-28

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Jazz and the Nets are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Utah Jazz will get right back to it and host the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Delta Center. The Jazz are out to stop a nine-game streak of losses at home.

On Saturday, the Jazz came up short against the Suns and fell 114-106.

Even though they lost, the Jazz smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 124-105 punch to the gut against the Nuggets. Brooklyn was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Utah's loss dropped their record down to 9-28. As for Brooklyn, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-25.

Going forward, the Jazz are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

The Jazz were able to grind out a solid win over the Nets when the teams last played back in December of 2024, winning 105-94. Do the Jazz have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Utah is a 4-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah and Brooklyn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.