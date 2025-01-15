3rd Quarter Report

The Cavaliers already have more points against the Pacers than they managed in total against the Pacers last Sunday. The Cavaliers have jumped out to a 112-106 lead against the Pacers.

The Cavaliers came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Cleveland 33-5, Indiana 22-18

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cavaliers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Cavaliers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 122.1 points per game this season.

The Cavaliers are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the Pacers just ended the team's 12-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a hard 108-93 fall against Indiana. Cleveland was up 60-45 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 27 assists in three consecutive games.

Cleveland's loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 33-5. As for Indiana, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 22-18 record this season.

Going forward, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their 23rd straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 14-8 against the spread).

Odds

Cleveland is a big 7.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.