The Sacramento Kings will face off against the Chicago Bulls at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the United Center. Chicago is 18-20 overall and 8-11 at home, while Sacramento is 19-19 overall and 9-7 on the road. The Kings have won four of their last five meetings against the Bulls.

This time around, Sacramento is favored by 4 points in the latest Bulls vs. Kings odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 238 points. Before entering any Kings vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Sacramento vs. Chicago. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Bulls vs. Kings spread: Bulls +4

Bulls vs. Kings over/under: 238 points

Bulls vs. Kings money line: Bulls: +144, Kings: -171

Bulls vs. Kings streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Kings can cover

The Bulls are hoping to do what the Celtics couldn't on Friday: put an end to the Kings' winning streak, which now stands at six games. The Kings strolled past the Celtics with points to spare, taking the game 114-97. Domantas Sabonis continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double with 23 points and 28 rebounds. He has been hot for a while, having posted 10 or more rebounds in his last 15 outings.

The Kings dominated the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the Kings as they've now pulled down at least 10 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive games. The Kings have also fared well on the road, winning four of their last five road games.

Why the Bulls can cover

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Bulls, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 138-105 margin over the Wizards on Friday. The win marked Chicago's most dominant victory of the season so far.

The Bulls' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Nikola Vucevic, who shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Zach LaVine, who went 14 for 21 en route to 33 points plus five rebounds. The matchup was LaVine's fifth in a row with at least 30 points. For the season, LaVine is averaging 23.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He's knocking down 51.8% of his field goals and 44.4% of his 3-point attempts.

How to make Bulls vs. Kings picks

