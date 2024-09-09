Joel Embiid has occupied space in the heads of many of the NBA's top players since he entered the league. Perhaps the New York Knicks fanbase can be added to that list.

Knicks players Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart held a live show for their "The Roommates" podcast in Central Park over the weekend, and many passionate Knicks were in attendance. In fact, the crowd of Knicks fans even started a "f--k Embiid" chant during the live event.

Hart certainly did his best to egg on the crowd to keep the chant going.

The Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers did battle in the opening round of the 2024 NBA postseason with the Knicks coming away with a win in six games. Embiid certainly proved to be a problem throughout the series as the former NBA MVP averaged 33.0 points and 10.8 rebounds.

New York has really transformed itself into one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference over the last calendar year. After all, the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2023-24 before losing to the Indiana Pacers in seven games. During the 2024 offseason, the Knicks acquired wing Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, while also re-signing OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million contract.

The Knicks and Sixers will both likely be in contention for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference come playoff time during the 2024-25 season. With the Sixers signing former Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George this past offseason, Embiid and Co. could be a tough test for the Knicks yet again this coming season.