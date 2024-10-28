An Eastern Conference showdown takes place on Monday when the New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers. New York is coming off a 123-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, while the Cavaliers have won their first three contests to open the 2024-25 NBA season. The Knicks have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against Cleveland.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread: New York -2.5

Cavaliers vs. Knicks over/under: 223.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Knicks money line: New York -141, Cleveland +119

NYK: The Knicks are 9-2 in their last 11 games at home

CLE: The Cavs are 9-3 in their last 12 games played in October

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson is off to a fast start to the season. In two games, he is averaging 24.0 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 27.0 minutes of action. He is connecting on 57.6% of his field goals, including a blistering 57.1% from 3-point range. In the win against Indiana on Friday, he racked up 26 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns has also been effective for the Knicks after being traded from the Timberwolves this offseason. Towns, who averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in Minnesota last season, stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points and 15 rebounds in New York's victory over the Pacers.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is off to a fast start thanks to the stellar play of guard Donovan Mitchell. The veteran playmaker enters Monday's matchup averaging 23.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. He is connecting on 49.1% of his field goals and 64.3% of his free throws. He knocked down six 3-pointers in Cleveland's win over the Wizards on Saturday.

Forward Evan Mobley is also a big part of the Cavaliers' offense. He is averaging 18.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He secured his first double-double of the season on Saturday, racking up 13 points and 13 rebounds against the Wizards.

