We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 2024 NBA Cup Game as a part of the in-season tournament. Los Angeles is 11-7 overall and 7-2 at home, while Oklahoma City is 14-4 overall and 6-2 on the road. The Lakers are 2-1 in West Group B play while the Thunder are 1-1 in the 2024 NBA in-season tournament. The Lakers went 3-1 against the Thunder last season, including winning both games in Los Angeles.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. OKC is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Lakers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 231.5 points. Before entering any Lakers vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Lakers vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -2.5

Lakers vs. Thunder over/under: 231.5 points

Lakers vs. Thunder money line: Thunder -128, Lakers: +107

OKC: The Thunder are 5-3 against the spread (ATS) on the road

LAL: The Lakers are 5-4 ATS at home this season

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City has the best record in the Western Conference (14-4) after finishing with the top record in the West last year in a 55-27 season. The Thunder enter on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Warriors, 105-101, on the road on Wednesday. Oklahoma City has won back-to-back road games this week, proving being away from home is no problem for a franchise that went 24-17 on the road last year.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league in scoring at 29.5 points while adding 6.4 assists per game, which ranks 18th. He's becoming one of the unquestioned top young talents in the league as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has averaged more than 30 ppg in back-to-back seasons. The Thunder have the No. 2 scoring defense in the league (103.8 ppg) while holding teams to a league-low 42.1% shooting from the field. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lakers can cover

Despite the Thunder finishing with the best record in the Western Conference last season, the Lakers still knocked them off twice in L.A.. Los Angeles has won its last three home games against Oklahoma City and went 5-2 over the previous two seasons against the Thunder. The Lakers defeated the Spurs, 119-101, on the road on Wednesday to snap a three-game losing streak before returning to Los Angeles, where the Lakers are 7-2 this season.

Anthony Davis (foot) is probable and the nine-time All-Star is fifth in the league in scoring (29.2 ppg) and seventh in rebounding (11.5 per game) this season. Davis has three straight double-doubles while also having one in seven of his last eight games as a dominant force inside. LeBron James remains one of the best players in the league even in his 22nd NBA season as the all-time great is averaging 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Lakers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 232 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

