Lakers vs. Timberwolves score: LeBron, Bronny James make history, but Anthony Davis steals show in opener

Anthony Davis made sure the Lakers' 2024-25 season got started on the right foot on Tuesday night. Davis scored 36 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and added three blocks in the Lakers' 110-103 season-opening win against the Timberwolves. The game also featured NBA history in the second quarter as LeBron and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game.

LeBron had a relatively quiet night, scoring 16 points on 15 shots. But Davis made plenty of noise for the Lakers. AD shot 11 of 23 from the field and hit 13 of his 15 free-throw attempts. The Lakers used a 15-0 run to take the lead in the second quarter and they led as many as 19 in the first game under new coach JJ Redick. The Lakers got the win despite shooting just 5 for 30 from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves were debuting a new look in the loss. Both Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo made their Minnesota debuts after coming over from the Knicks in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade last night. Randle finished with 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, while DiVincenzo added 10 points off the bench but made only two of his eight 3-point attempts. Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 27 points for the Wolves