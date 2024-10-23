Lakers vs. Timberwolves score: LeBron, Bronny James make history, but Anthony Davis steals show in opener

Final Score: Lakers 110, Wolves 103
- Anthony Davis: 36 points, 16 rebounds, 3 blocks
- Anthony Edwards: 27 points, 6 rebounds
Anthony Davis made sure the Lakers' 2024-25 season got started on the right foot on Tuesday night. Davis scored 36 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and added three blocks in the Lakers' 110-103 season-opening win against the Timberwolves. The game also featured NBA history in the second quarter as LeBron and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game.
LeBron had a relatively quiet night, scoring 16 points on 15 shots. But Davis made plenty of noise for the Lakers. AD shot 11 of 23 from the field and hit 13 of his 15 free-throw attempts. The Lakers used a 15-0 run to take the lead in the second quarter and they led as many as 19 in the first game under new coach JJ Redick. The Lakers got the win despite shooting just 5 for 30 from 3-point range.
The Timberwolves were debuting a new look in the loss. Both Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo made their Minnesota debuts after coming over from the Knicks in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade last night. Randle finished with 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, while DiVincenzo added 10 points off the bench but made only two of his eight 3-point attempts. Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 27 points for the Wolves
When an awkward attempt at a transition layup went awry halfway through the third quarter, LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for the most missed field goals in NBA history with 14,882. This is not a mark on LBJ's resume, to be clear. It's in fact an achievement. You have no chance of missing this many shots if you don't one, play for a hell of a long time, and two, be great enough to warrant that many attempts year after year.
Bronny James saw 2:31 of court time late in the second quarter. He missed a 3 on a catch-and-shoot of a pass from LeBron, and he defended Anthony Edwards well one-on-one in forcing a missed jumper.
At the four-minute mark of the second quarter, LeBron James and his son Bronny checked into the game together. What a moment for the James family.
JJ Redick wants the Lakers to be more aggressive shooting from beyond the arc this season, and so far they are listening with 14 attempts through the first 16 minutes. That's a pace of 42 3s for the game; last season they took under 32 per game.
Now, if they could only make a few more! So far only three of L.A.'s 3s have gone down.
Year 22, and LeBron still can do things like this. A bit of an uneven pace to start this one, but the Lakers lead 11-7 midway through the first quarter.
Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. who famously played together for MLB's Seattle Mariners in 1990 and 1991 -- and once hit back-to-back homers -- are in the house in L.A. tonight. They are ready for father-son history.
Will LeBron James share the court with his son, Bronny James, tonight? If the two Lakers play together, they'll become the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game. Will it happen tonight? It's not a certainty, but signs are pointing to yes.