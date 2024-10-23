Lakers vs. Timberwolves score: LeBron, Bronny James make history, but Anthony Davis steals show in opener

The Lakers took down the Wolves in their season opener on Tuesday night

Anthony Davis made sure the Lakers' 2024-25 season got started on the right foot on Tuesday night. Davis scored 36 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and added three blocks in the Lakers' 110-103 season-opening win against the Timberwolves. The game also featured NBA history in the second quarter as LeBron and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game.

LeBron had a relatively quiet night, scoring 16 points on 15 shots. But Davis made plenty of noise for the Lakers. AD shot 11 of 23 from the field and hit 13 of his 15 free-throw attempts. The Lakers used a 15-0 run to take the lead in the second quarter and they led as many as 19 in the first game under new coach JJ Redick. The Lakers got the win despite shooting just 5 for 30 from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves were debuting a new look in the loss. Both Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo made their Minnesota debuts after coming over from the Knicks in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade last night. Randle finished with 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, while DiVincenzo added 10 points off the bench but made only two of his eight 3-point attempts. Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 27 points for the Wolves

Updating Live
(10)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Final Score: Lakers 110, Wolves 103

  • Anthony Davis: 36 points, 16 rebounds, 3 blocks
  • Anthony Edwards: 27 points, 6 rebounds
Brad Botkin
October 23, 2024, 4:44 AM
Oct. 23, 2024, 12:44 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

3Q SCORE: Lakers 82, Wolves 74

Brad Botkin
October 23, 2024, 3:55 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 11:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

LeBron makes miss history

When an awkward attempt at a transition layup went awry halfway through the third quarter, LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for the most missed field goals in NBA history with 14,882. This is not a mark on LBJ's resume, to be clear. It's in fact an achievement. You have no chance of missing this many shots if you don't one, play for a hell of a long time, and two, be great enough to warrant that many attempts year after year. 

Brad Botkin
October 23, 2024, 3:36 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 11:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

1H score: Lakers 55, Wolves 42

  • Anthony Davis: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
  • LeBron James: 8 points, 3 rebounds
  • Anthony Edwards: 14 points, 3 rebounds
Brad Botkin
October 23, 2024, 3:09 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 11:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bronny gets just over two minutes

Bronny James saw 2:31 of court time late in the second quarter. He missed a 3 on a catch-and-shoot of a pass from LeBron, and he defended Anthony Edwards well one-on-one in forcing a missed jumper. 

Brad Botkin
October 23, 2024, 3:04 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 11:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bronny and LeBron check in!

At the four-minute mark of the second quarter, LeBron James and his son Bronny checked into the game together. What a moment for the James family. 

Brad Botkin
October 23, 2024, 2:56 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 10:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Lakers getting up the 3s

JJ Redick wants the Lakers to be more aggressive shooting from beyond the arc this season, and so far they are listening with 14 attempts through the first 16 minutes. That's a pace of 42 3s for the game; last season they took under 32 per game. 

Now, if they could only make a few more! So far only three of L.A.'s 3s have gone down. 

Brad Botkin
October 23, 2024, 2:47 AM
Oct. 22, 2024, 10:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

LeBron's first dunk of the year

Year 22, and LeBron still can do things like this. A bit of an uneven pace to start this one, but the Lakers lead 11-7 midway through the first quarter.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Griffeys in the house

Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. who famously played together for MLB's Seattle Mariners in 1990 and 1991 -- and once hit back-to-back homers -- are in the house in L.A. tonight. They are ready for father-son history.

 
Pinned
Link copied

What to know about Bronny's potential debut

Will LeBron James share the court with his son, Bronny James, tonight? If the two Lakers play together, they'll become the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game. Will it happen tonight? It's not a certainty, but signs are pointing to yes.

When will Bronny James make Lakers debut? What to know as LeBron James prepares to make history with his son
Sam Quinn
When will Bronny James make Lakers debut? What to know as LeBron James prepares to make history with his son

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    Live

    CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    3:27

    Highlights: Knicks at Celtics (10/22)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:44

    Celtics Crush Knicks In Opener, Come Up One 3PT Shy Of Single-Game Record

  • Image thumbnail
    0:05

    Jayson Tatum Silences Critics With 37-Point Night

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Analyzing Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges Debut Performances For Knicks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    Breaking News: Joel Embiid, Paul George Out For Opener vs. Bucks On Wednesday

  • Image thumbnail
    2:33

    Celtics Ready To Begin Title Defense Against Knicks

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    Lakers Open NBA Season With Timberwolves

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    Report: Jalen Suggs, Magic Agree To 5-Year, $150.5M Extension

  • Image thumbnail
    0:18

    NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets at Pacers (10/17)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves at Bulls (10/16)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Chauncey Billups and Vince Carter Inducted Into The 2024 Naismith Hall Of Fame

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Paul George Makes 76ers Debut vs. Bucks On October 23rd

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    Klay Thompson Visits Warriors On November 12th

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Peak Performance, Presented by Shell: LeBron James

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Summer League Recap: Donovan Clingan Notches Double-Double Against Hornets

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    Summer League Recap: Pistons' Ron Holland II Scores 20 In Loss To Knicks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Summer League Recap: Jared McCain Struggles From The Floor In Win vs. Spurs

See All NBA Videos