The Boston Celtics are celebrating their recent NBA title victory with a championship parade in the city. Before the parade even got underway, Celtics star Jayson Tatum decided to stir the pot a bit.

While being interviewed by former Celtics big man Brian Scalabrine, Tatum was asked if the Celtics' series against the Miami Heat was any sweeter due to the lack of success that Boston had against them in previous years.

"They're always easy," Tatum sarcastically replied.

After defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 earlier this week, the Celtics flew down to Miami to celebrate their NBA record 18th championship. It was perceived to be a shot at the Heat, who have beaten the Celtics in two of the last four playoff matchups.

Tatum has a 13-12 career record against the Heat in the postseason. Still, he gets a little leeway since the Celtics won the Larry O'Brien Trophy and eliminated the Heat in doing so.

In addition to Tatum's comments, it's expected that there will be plenty of viral moments coming out of Boston as the Celtics celebrate on Friday.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who was named the NBA Finals MVP, arrived at the event wearing a t-shirt that said "State Your Source" on it. Brown is likely taking a jab at ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, who previously reported that a source told him that Brown had a large ago and wasn't a marketable superstar.

Teammate Al Horford brought a little bit of lightness to the parade celebration as he simply wore a t-shirt of Tom Brady partaking in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl parade back in 2021.

Brady took notice, posting a meme of Jack Nicholson.

Here are a few moments and posts that made waves during the parade itself: