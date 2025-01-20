Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Chicago 18-25, Los Angeles 24-17

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Chicago Bulls will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Intuit Dome without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Bulls are crawling into this game hobbled by five consecutive losses, while the Clippers will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

On Sunday, the Clippers strolled past the Lakers with points to spare, taking the game 116-102. The over/under was set at 217.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Clippers can attribute much of their success to Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 19 rebounds.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, the Bulls were not quite the Trail Blazers' equal in the second half on Sunday. They fell 113-102 to Portland. Chicago got off to an early lead (up 15 with 0:29 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the defeat, the Bulls had strong showings from Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach LaVine, who scored 27 points plus five assists and two steals. What's more, Vucevic also racked up seven assists, the most he's had since back in January of 2024.

The Clippers' victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 24-17. As for Chicago, their loss dropped their record down to 18-25.

Looking ahead, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a eight game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

The Clippers strolled past the Bulls in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a score of 126-111. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 227 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.