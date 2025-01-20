Who's Playing
Chicago Bulls @ Los Angeles Clippers
Current Records: Chicago 18-25, Los Angeles 24-17
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California
- TV: Chicago Sport Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Chicago Bulls will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Intuit Dome without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Bulls are crawling into this game hobbled by five consecutive losses, while the Clippers will bounce in with four consecutive wins.
On Sunday, the Clippers strolled past the Lakers with points to spare, taking the game 116-102. The over/under was set at 217.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
The Clippers can attribute much of their success to Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 19 rebounds.
Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, the Bulls were not quite the Trail Blazers' equal in the second half on Sunday. They fell 113-102 to Portland. Chicago got off to an early lead (up 15 with 0:29 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.
Despite the defeat, the Bulls had strong showings from Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach LaVine, who scored 27 points plus five assists and two steals. What's more, Vucevic also racked up seven assists, the most he's had since back in January of 2024.
The Clippers' victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 24-17. As for Chicago, their loss dropped their record down to 18-25.
Looking ahead, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a eight game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.
The Clippers strolled past the Bulls in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a score of 126-111. Will the Clippers repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Los Angeles is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 227 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Mar 14, 2024 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Chicago 111
- Mar 09, 2024 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Chicago 102
- Mar 27, 2023 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Chicago 112
- Jan 31, 2023 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Chicago 103
- Mar 31, 2022 - Chicago 135 vs. Los Angeles 130
- Nov 14, 2021 - Chicago 100 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Feb 12, 2021 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Chicago 106
- Jan 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Chicago 127
- Dec 14, 2019 - Chicago 109 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Mar 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Chicago 121