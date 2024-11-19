We've got another exciting NBA Cup 2024 matchup on Tuesday's schedule as the Dallas Mavericks will host the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas is 7-7 overall and 5-3 at home, while New Orleans is 4-10 overall and 1-5 on the road. The teams split their four matchups last season. Dallas is 8-6 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while New Orleans is 4-10 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavs are favored by 12 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Pelicans odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 222 points. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 109-74 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on New Orleans vs. Dallas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavs vs. Pelicans:

Mavericks vs. Pelicans spread: Mavericks -12

Mavericks vs. Pelicans over/under: 222 points

Mavericks vs. Pelicans money line: Mavericks: -714, Pelicans: +503

Mavericks vs. Pelicans picks: See picks at SportsLine

Mavericks vs. Pelicans streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks skirted past the Thunder 121-119 on Sunday, and among those leading the way was PJ Washington, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 17 rebounds. The Mavs smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive boards, which enabled extra possessions and helped make up for Dallas missing Luka Doncic.

Batting a knee injury, Doncic is questionable for Tuesday, but New Orleans has a much lengthier injury report. Zion Williamson (hamstring), Dejounte Murray (hand), CJ McCollum (adductor) and Herbert Jones (shoulder) are among those sidelined for the Pelicans. With those absences, New Orleans ranks 29th in scoring, which should make it hard to put points on the scoreboard versus a Mavs team that ranks eighth in points allowed. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Meanwhile, the Pelicans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 104-99 to the Lakers. Brandon Ingram put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 32 points plus eight assists and three steals. Despite the defeat, the Pelicans did cover, and they've now covered in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

New Orleans is the best team at the league in keeping opponents off the free throw line, as it allows both the fewest free throw makes and attempts per game. That's a big part of Dallas' offense with the likes of Doncic and Kyrie Irving combine for more than 10 free throw attempts per game. New Orleans is also fourth in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game, while Dallas ranks third-worst -- despite its outing versus OKC -- so the Pelicans can take advantage of their work on the glass. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mavericks vs. Pelicans picks

The model has simulated Pelicans vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavs vs. Pelicans on Tuesday, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Mavs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.