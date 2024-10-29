The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) host the Dallas Mavericks (2-1) in a Western Conference showdown on Tuesday evening. Both teams were winners in their last matchups. On Saturday, Minnesota topped the Toronto Raptors 112-101, notching its second straight win. As for Dallas, this is the second game of a back-to-back. Last night, the Mavs beat the Utah Jazz 110-102.

Tip-off from Target Center in Minnesota is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 5-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -5

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 222.5 points

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -189, Dallas +158

DAL: The Dallas Mavericks have covered the spread in 37 of their last 58 games

MIN: The Minnesota Timberwolves are 1-2 ATS this season

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards is the main playmaker for this team. Edwards has a quick first step to blow past defenders with the jumper to space the floor. The two-time All-Star is averaging 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. In the Oct. 24 win over the Sacramento Kings, Edwards finished with 32 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Forward Julius Randle can score from all three levels and provides Minnesota. The Kentucky product logs 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He's scored 24-plus points in two straight games. In his last outing, he had 24 points, nine boards and five assists.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic continues to be an all-around threat in the backcourt. Doncic is a top-notch facilitator and solid rebounder. The 25-year-old also scores from any level on the court. On Saturday against the Suns, Doncic had 40 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and knocked down five 3-pointers. He's averaging 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists on the year.

Guard Klay Thompson came over to Dallas in the offseason and gave the Mavericks another floor spacer. The four-time NBA champion has scored at least 18 points in all three games. In the season opener against the Spurs, Thompson had 22 points, seven rebounds and went 6-of-10 from downtown.

