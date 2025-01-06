Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Dallas 20-15, Memphis 23-13

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Grizzlies are heading back home. They will welcome the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 123.2 points per game this season.

The Grizzlies' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They fell 121-113 to the Warriors on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks lost a heartbreaker to the Cavaliers when they met back in December of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Friday. The Mavericks took a 134-122 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers. Dallas has struggled against Cleveland recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Quentin Grimes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 9 for 14 en route to 26 points plus six assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists.

Even though they lost, the Mavericks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Memphis has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-13 record this season. As for Dallas, their defeat dropped their record down to 20-15.

Looking forward, the Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 24-12 ATS overall, they're only 3-7 against Dallas in their most recent matchups.

The Grizzlies came up short against the Mavericks in their previous meeting back in December of 2024, falling 121-116. Will the Grizzlies have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Memphis is a 5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 232 points.

Series History

Memphis and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.