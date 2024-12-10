Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Orlando 17-9, Milwaukee 12-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Bucks are 8-2 against the Magic since November of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming match.

Last Sunday, the Bucks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Nets, but they still walked away with a 118-113 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:57 mark of the third quarter, when Milwaukee was facing a 81-69 deficit.

The Bucks' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 rebounds. Antetokounmpo's afternoon made it eight games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Bobby Portis, who went 9 for 10 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds and three blocks.

Even though they won, the Bucks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Magic, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Friday. They managed a 115-110 win over the Suns on Sunday.

The Magic can attribute much of their success to Goga Bitadze, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 16 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Bitadze a new career-high in offensive rebounds (nine).

Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-11 record this season. As for Orlando, their victory was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 17-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: The Bucks have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've only made 31.1% of their threes this season. Given the Bucks' sizable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Bucks suffered a grim 113-88 defeat to the Magic when the teams last played back in April. Will the Bucks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 7.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 213.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.