Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Washington 2-15, Milwaukee 9-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FanDuel SN - Wisconsin

FanDuel SN - Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.46

What to Know

The Bucks will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Armed with a few days' rest, they will face off against the Washington Wizards at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Wizards are crawling into this matchup hobbled by 13 consecutive losses, while the Bucks will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

The Bucks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 222.5, but even that wound up being too high. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Heat 106-103. The squad ran away with 65 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the victory.

It was another big night for Damian Lillard, who shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 37 points and 12 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Wizards gave up the first points and the most points on Wednesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 121-96 walloping at the hands of the Clippers. Washington was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Milwaukee's win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-9. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-15.

The Bucks came up short against the Wizards in their previous matchup back in April, falling 117-113. Will the Bucks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 15.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.