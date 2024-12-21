Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Golden State 14-12, Minnesota 14-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FanDuel SN - North Plus

FanDuel SN - North Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.99

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a holiday battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Target Center. The Warriors are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

The Warriors are coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 133 points on Sunday, they were much more limited against the Grizzlies on Thursday. They took a serious blow against Memphis, falling 144-93. Golden State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 69-38.

The losing side was boosted by Brandin Podziemski, who went 9 for 13 en route to 21 points plus six assists and two steals. What's more, he also posted a 69.2% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in April. Stephen Curry, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from beyond the arc.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Warriors struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Grizzlies racked up 38.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have relied on a stalwart defense averaging 106.62 points allowed per game, but that average took a hit on Thursday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 133-107 walloping at the hands of the Knicks. Minnesota didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Golden State's loss dropped their record down to 14-12. As for Minnesota, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: The Warriors have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.4 threes per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've been averaging 14.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Warriors are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-4 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 213.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.