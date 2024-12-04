NBA Cup scores: Live updates as Knicks, Bucks, Thunder clinch spots in knockout stage bracket

The group stage of the 2024 NBA Cup wraps up Tuesday night, and we now know the eight teams in the knockout stage. The Bucks, Knicks, Hawks and Magic are the four teams moving on in the East, while the Rockets, Warriors, Thunder and Mavericks are advancing in the West. Five of those teams -- the Bucks, Knicks, Magic, Thunder and Mavs -- all clinched their spots on Tuesday night.

Seeding is still being sorted out in the late-night slate of Western Conference games, and the bracket will be finalized by the end of the night.

NBA Cup scores