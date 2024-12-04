NBA Cup scores: Live updates as Knicks, Bucks, Thunder clinch spots in knockout stage bracket
We know our eight quarterfinalists in the 2024 NBA Cup
The group stage of the 2024 NBA Cup wraps up Tuesday night, and we now know the eight teams in the knockout stage. The Bucks, Knicks, Hawks and Magic are the four teams moving on in the East, while the Rockets, Warriors, Thunder and Mavericks are advancing in the West. Five of those teams -- the Bucks, Knicks, Magic, Thunder and Mavs -- all clinched their spots on Tuesday night.
Seeding is still being sorted out in the late-night slate of Western Conference games, and the bracket will be finalized by the end of the night.
NBA Cup scores
- Bucks 128, 107 (Box score)
- Knicks 121, Magic 106 (Box score)
- Thunder 133, Jazz 106 (Box score)
- Mavericks 121, Grizzles 116 (Box score)
- Suns 104, Spurs 93 (Box score)
- Nuggets vs. Warriors (GameTracker)
- Kings vs. Rockets (GameTracker)
- Clippers vs. Trail Blazers (GameTracker)
West bracket: Thunder advance, Mavs in great shape
The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially won West Group B with the Spurs' loss against the Suns. The Mavericks are also set to go through to the knockout stage after their comeback win against the Grizzlies. Technically, the Blazers are still alive for the West wild-card spot, but they would need to beat the Clippers by 52 points.
There is still seeding to be decided in the West, but here are the teams who are advancing:
- Group A winner: Rockets
- Group B winner: Thunder
- Group C winner: Warriors
- Wild card: Mavericks
