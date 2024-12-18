Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are 2024 NBA Cup champions. The Bucks lifted the trophy Tuesday night after a 97-81 victory over a cold-shooting Oklahoma City Thunder team. Bucks players received more than $500,000 each with the victory, and it completed a perfect 7-0 run through NBA Cup play. Antetokounmpo was named the tournament's MVP after posting a triple-double in the title game.

Eight teams made the knockout stage after round-robin group play that involved all 30 NBA teams. The Magic, Knicks, Mavericks and Warriors were knocked out in the quarterfinals last week week. The Hawks and Rockets made it to Las Vegas but were ousted in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Lakers won the inaugural tournament last season (then called the in-season tournament), and the Bucks are the only team to make the semifinals both years. Here's how the NBA Cup works.

2024 NBA Cup bracket

NBA

2024 NBA Cup knockout scores

Quarterfinals



Tuesday, Dec. 10

Bucks 114, Magic 109

Thunder 118, Mavericks 104

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Hawks 108, Knicks 100

Rockets 91, Warriors 90

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 14

Bucks 110, Hawks 102

Thunder 111, Rockets 96

Final

Tuesday, Dec. 17