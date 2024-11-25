The Indiana Pacers played at the second-fastest pace in the league last season, and although they still run the floor more often than most, Indiana ranks eighth in pace of play this year. How should a slightly slower style affect how daily Fantasy basketball players view Indiana options in the NBA DFS player pool? A quicker pace is great for NBA DFS lineups, as it often leads to more possessions with more scoring and rebounding opportunities. The Pacers play the Pelicans, who rank 16th in pace, as one of nine games on Monday's NBA schedule.

Pacers forward Pascal Siakam has scored at least 20 points in five straight games and Tyrese Haliburton has nine assists in back-to-back contests, so how should they factor into your NBA DFS strategy? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday (when McClure last made NBA DFS picks), McClure highlighted Spurs center Charles Bassey as an under-the-radar play from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Bassey had 11 points, nine rebounds, one assist and six blocks, returning 37.2 points on DraftKings and 43.3 points on FanDuel to return strong value for NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Monday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, November 25

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who is listed at $12,000 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel. After missing three games to be with his family for the birth of his child, Jokic is well-rested and showing no signs of rust in his first two games back. The 29-year-old had 33 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in his return and 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists against the Lakers on Saturday.

Even for the three-time NBA MVP, Jokic is putting up rather ridiculous statistics this season. He leads the league in rebounds (13.9 per game) while ranking second in scoring (30.3 ppg) and assists (11.3 per game). He has been one of the most dominant offensive players in the league over the last seven years, and he's making it difficult to call anyone but him the most dominant player in the league right now. Jokic has five triple-doubles over his last six games and although he's expensive for NBA DFS lineups, there's no one playing to Jokic's standard at the moment.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pistons guard Jaden Ivey ($6,800 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). Ivey was Detroit's leading scorer with 19 points on Saturday with Cade Cunningham out and Cunningham (hip) is doubtful for Monday. Ivey is averaging a career-high 18.1 points per game this season and would have a larger role again if Cunningham is out.

Ivey has been productive both with and without Cunningham on the floor. He's shooting 43.1% from the field, the best of his career, and is shooting a career-high 36.6% on 3-pointers. Ivey was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and being surrounded by the best talent of his three seasons in Detroit, he's able to showcase exactly why he was a top-five selection. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, November 25

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.