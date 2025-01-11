Saturday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets has been postponed due to inclement weather in Atlanta, the NBA announced.

The game was scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. It has yet to be rescheduled, but tickets will be honored on the new date, according to the Hawks.

The full press release from the league:

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for this afternoon between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena has been postponed. The decision was made in consultation with local officials and to prioritize the safety of the players, fans and staff due to the severe weather and hazardous icy conditions in the Atlanta area. The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

Three of the seven games on Saturday's schedule have now been postponed. On Friday, the NBA announced that the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Clippers' game against the Charlotte Hornets at Intuit Dome had been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.