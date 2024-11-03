The NBA is reopening a domestic violence investigation into Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes after new video emerged of a 2021 incident with his then-girlfriend, Sofia Jamora, league spokesman Mike Bass confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

On Saturday TMZ published previously unreleased footage from a security camera that captured portions of the dispute between Hayes, who then played for the New Orleans Pelicans, and Jamora.

At one point, the video shows Hayes appearing to pull Jamora out of one room and into another, and she can be heard saying, "Stop. Let go of me." Hayes then replied, "What the f--- is wrong with you?"

A short time later, after Hayes' cousin, who was also on the scene, failed to calm him down, Hayes and Jamora continued to argue outside on the driveway.

"I'm not going to let you hit me anymore," Jamora said. "What the f--- do I look like, a punching bag?"

Hayes then turned to go inside and pushed Jamora away before spitting in her direction. Back in the house, Hayes broke objects and flipped furniture.

The police eventually responded to the scene and Hayes was arrested and tased. He initially faced 12 charges, but ended up pleading no contest to resisting arrest and false imprisonment and was sentenced to three years of probation, 450 hours of community service and a year of weekly domestic violence classes. Furthermore, he was ordered to pay restitution.

The NBA did not discipline Hayes after its initial investigation into the disturbance.

A spokesman for Hayes told ESPN that "there has already been an extensive investigation that we cooperated with the league on, and as that investigation reopens, we will continue to do so."

The release of this new video is in relation to a new lawsuit filed earlier this week by Jamora's attorneys that alleges one of the officers involved in the arrest had "previously met with Hayes's attorneys and was compensated monetarily by Hayes for unknown reasons."

Hayes is now in his sixth NBA season, second with the Lakers, and is averaging 5.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.