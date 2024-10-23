Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Chicago 0-0, New Orleans 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.32

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Chicago Bulls to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Bulls didn't give up the ball easily last season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they averaged only 12.4.

Looking back to last season, the Bulls finished on the wrong side of .500 (39-43), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, the Pelicans assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 49-33.

The Bulls are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 40-39-1 record against the spread.

The Bulls were able to grind out a solid victory over the Pelicans in their previous meeting back in February, winning 114-106. Do the Bulls have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pelicans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans and Chicago both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.