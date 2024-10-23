Who's Playing
Chicago Bulls @ New Orleans Pelicans
Current Records: Chicago 0-0, New Orleans 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Chicago Sport Network
Follow: CBS Sports App
Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $6.32
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Chicago Bulls to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Bulls didn't give up the ball easily last season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they averaged only 12.4.
Looking back to last season, the Bulls finished on the wrong side of .500 (39-43), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, the Pelicans assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 49-33.
The Bulls are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 40-39-1 record against the spread.
The Bulls were able to grind out a solid victory over the Pelicans in their previous meeting back in February, winning 114-106. Do the Bulls have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pelicans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
New Orleans is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is 227.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
New Orleans and Chicago both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 25, 2024 - Chicago 114 vs. New Orleans 106
- Dec 02, 2023 - Chicago 124 vs. New Orleans 118
- Nov 16, 2022 - New Orleans 124 vs. Chicago 110
- Nov 09, 2022 - New Orleans 115 vs. Chicago 111
- Mar 24, 2022 - New Orleans 126 vs. Chicago 109
- Oct 22, 2021 - Chicago 128 vs. New Orleans 112
- Mar 03, 2021 - Chicago 128 vs. New Orleans 124
- Feb 10, 2021 - Chicago 129 vs. New Orleans 116
- Feb 06, 2020 - New Orleans 125 vs. Chicago 119
- Jan 08, 2020 - New Orleans 123 vs. Chicago 108