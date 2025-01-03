Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: New York 24-10, Oklahoma City 28-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Knicks are 2-8 against the Thunder since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The New York Knicks will head out to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Knicks come in on nine and the Thunder on eight.

Last Wednesday, the Knicks didn't have too much trouble with the Jazz as they won 119-103.

Karl-Anthony Towns continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 31 points and 21 rebounds. The match was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

Even though they won, the Knicks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Jazz pulled down 14.

Meanwhile, the Thunder strolled past the Clippers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 116-98. Oklahoma City was down 40-24 with 8:38 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy 18-point victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was his usual excellent self, earning 29 points plus eight assists and two steals. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 29 or more in the last three games he's played. Jaylin Williams, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from deep.

New York has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 24-10 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, they pushed their record up to 28-5 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

While fans of both were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking forward, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their 26th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 16-9 against the spread).

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: The Knicks have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Thunder, though, as they've only made 34.5% of their threes this season. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Thunder will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 4.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New York.