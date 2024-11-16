Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Thunder and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Suns 48-36.

If the Thunder keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-2 in no time. On the other hand, the Suns will have to make due with a 9-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Phoenix 9-3, Oklahoma City 10-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.49

What to Know

The Thunder and the Suns are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2021, but not for long. The Oklahoma City Thunder will stay at home for another game and welcome the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Paycom Center. The Thunder will be strutting in after a victory while the Suns will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Thunder are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 224.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took down the Pelicans 106-88 on Wednesday.

The Thunder can attribute much of their success to Jalen Williams, who went 10 for 18 en route to 31 points plus seven assists and six rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 29 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Williams continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for the Thunder was Isaiah Joe's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they won, the Thunder struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Pelicans pulled down 21.

Meanwhile, the Suns suffered their biggest defeat since April 20th on Wednesday. Their painful 127-104 loss to the Kings might stick with them for a while.

The losing side was boosted by Josh Okogie, who went 10 for 15 en route to 25 points plus eight rebounds and two steals. What's more, he also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in April.

Oklahoma City's win bumped their record up to 10-2. As for Phoenix, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 9-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.1 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 8-4 and Phoenix is 3-3.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 7.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thunder, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 228 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City and Phoenix both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.