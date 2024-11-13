The Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers are set to square off in an Eastern Conference showdown on Wednesday. Orlando is 6-6 overall and 5-0 at home, while Indiana is 5-5 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Pacers have won four of the past six meetings against the Magic, including a 118-111 victory on Nov. 6.

Magic vs. Pacers spread: Magic +1

Magic vs. Pacers over/under: 223.5 points

Magic vs. Pacers money line: Magic: -108, Pacers: -112

Why the Magic can cover

The Pacers are hoping to do what the Hornets couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to the Magic's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Everything went the Magic's way against the Hornets as Orlando made off with a 114-89 win. Orlando has made a habit of sweeping its opponents off the court, having now won four games by 19 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Franz Wagner, who went 14 for 25 en route to 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists. For the season, Wagner is averaging 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. In addition, the Magic have won 12 consecutive games at home dating back to last season.

Why the Pacers can cover

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Pacers, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Friday. They came out on top against the Knicks by a score of 132-121 on Sunday. The Pacers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double with 35 points and 14 assists, and Bennedict Mathurin, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 38 points and eight rebounds. The dominant performance gave Mathurin a new career-high in threes.

The Pacers have also won 12 of their last 18 meetings against the Magic, so they'll be confident they can secure the victory tonight.

