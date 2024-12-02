The New Orleans Pelicans will face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 10-11 overall and 5-5 at home, while New Orleans is 4-17 overall and 1-10 on the road. The Hawks are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Pelicans odds via SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under is 229.5 points. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 116-80 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on New Orleans-Atlanta. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Hawks vs. Pelicans spread: Hawks -9.5

Hawks vs. Pelicans over/under: 229.5 points

Hawks vs. Pelicans money line: Hawks: -445, Pelicans: +350

Hawks vs. Pelicans picks: See picks here

Hawks vs. Pelicans streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans are headed into Monday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their eighth straight game on Sunday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 118-85 walloping at the hands of the Knicks. The game marked New Orleans' lowest-scoring contest so far this season. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Pelicans struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists.

Guard C.J. McCollum has been a bright spot for the Pelicans in their recent rough patch. McCollum is averaging 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season. He's knocking down 44.3% of his field goals and has connected on at least three 3-pointers in three of his past four outings. See which team to back here.

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks had already won two in a row, a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.5 points, and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as Atlanta sidled past Charlotte 107-104. The Hawks had five different players finish with double-digit points in the victory.

Forward Jalen Johnson led the team in scoring with 20 points, while Onyeka Okongwu recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Trae Young finished with 14 points against the Hornets and he remains the focal point in Atlanta's offense. For the season, Young is averaging 21.4 points and 12.1 assists per game. See which team to back here.

How to make Hawks vs. Pelicans picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 116-80 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.