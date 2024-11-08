We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Detroit Pistons will host the Atlanta Hawks. Detroit is 3-6 overall and 1-3 at home, while Atlanta is 4-5 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Hawks have won seven straight games against the Pistons, including all three meetings last year. Atlanta won those by an average of 6.3 points per game, winning all three by at least six points.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Pistons are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Hawks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 227.5 points.

Pistons vs. Hawks spread: Pistons -1.5

Pistons vs. Hawks over/under: 227.5 points

Pistons vs. Hawks money line: Pistons: -117, Hawks: -102

Why the Hawks can cover

Trae Young continues to be one of the most dynamic guards in the NBA as he's tied for 19th in scoring (23.8 ppg) and second in assists (10.9 per game). He had 23 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in Atlanta's 121-116 upset victory over the Knicks on Wednesday as the Hawks are 2-1 straight up and against the spread (ATS) over their last three games. Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, had 33 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks against the Knicks for the best game of his rookie season.

The Hawks haven't lost to the Pistons since the 2021-22 NBA season. They've won seven straight with all victories coming by at least five points. Young scored at least 30 points in four of his last five head-to-head matchups with Detroit while scoring more than 25 points in each of those contests. The 26-year-old can take the game over to propel Atlanta to its eighth straight win over the Pistons on Friday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons are off to a 3-6 start, and although that doesn't sound like a red-hot start, it's a drastic improvement from last season. Detroit opened 2-29 last year, so the 3-6 start is a sign of positive changes within the organization. The Pistons were aggressive this offseason in acquiring assets who can help turn the franchise around, such as signing Tobias Harris and trading for Tim Hardaway Jr. Harris is averaging 13.1 points and 7.7 rebounds, and Hardaway is averaging 13.6 ppg, including making 3.1 3-pointers per game on 48.3% shooting from beyond the arc.

The Pistons are 5-2 ATS over their last seven games. Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, continues to prove himself as a go-to player in the NBA and could be on track for his first All-Star Game this season. Cunningham is averaging 22.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists on 47.1% shooting, all career-highs, through nine games. See which team to pick here.

