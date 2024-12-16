We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Detroit Pistons will host the Miami Heat. Detroit is 10-16 overall and 4-7 at home, while Miami is 13-10 overall and 5-6 on the road. The Pistons won the last meeting, 123-121, on Nov. 12 which ended a seven-game win streak for the Heat in the head-to-head series. The Pistons are 13-12-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Miami is 11-10-2 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Miami is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Pistons odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 219 points.

Pistons vs. Heat spread: Pistons +4.5

Pistons vs. Heat over/under: 219.5 points

Pistons vs. Heat money line: Pistons: +155, Heat: -187

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons wound up on the wrong side of 123-99 score at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Thursday, despite a quality game from Ron Holland, who went 11 for 14 en route to 26 points. It was a career-high for the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, while the top overall pick from 2021, Cade Cunningham, had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Cunningham is having a breakout year as he's one of three players averaging at least a 23-7-7 stat line, along with Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. Detroit is also much improved on the defensive end, as even though it is middle-of-the-pack in defensive rating, ranking 17th, that's a lot better than its bottom-five ranking from a year ago. The Pistons also enter tonight's matchup with recent spread success versus Miami, covering in their two matchups this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Meanwhile, the Heat entered their tilt with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday with three consecutive wins, but they'll enter tonight's game with four. Miami came out on top by a score of 114-104, with Tyler Herro leading the way with 23 points. Bam Adebayo had a complete stat line with 21 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists.

Miami has balance on both ends of the court, ranking in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating. Five players are averaging in double-figures, and the team is knocking down 38.4% of its 3-point attempts, the fifth-best mark in the league. The Heat also protect the ball and commit the third-fewest turnovers per game. Miami will also get to face a Pistons team missing veteran Tobias Harris (thumb), who is one of four Pistons averaging in double-figures. See which team to pick here.

