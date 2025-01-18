The Detroit Pistons (21-20) will try to bounce back from a loss to Indiana when they host the surging Phoenix Suns (20-20) on Saturday afternoon. Detroit had its two-game winning streak snapped in the 111-100 loss to the Pacers, as the Pistons were unable to recover from a 13-point halftime deficit. Phoenix has won four of its last five games, including a 130-123 win at Washington on Thursday. The Suns are in tenth place in the Western Conference, while the Pistons are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit has been in excellent form since the week before Christmas, going 10-3 in its last 13 games to move into the projected playoff field. The Pistons picked up wins over the Raptors and Knicks prior to their 111-100 loss to Indiana on Thursday. Veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Pistons with 25 points and four rebounds in the loss to the Pacers, shooting 4 of 9 from 3-point range.

Center Jalen Duren had a monster performance, posting a double-double with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Third-year shooting guard Cade Cunningham leads Detroit with 24.4 points, 9.4 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Pistons have covered the spread in 10 of their last 13 home games against the Suns. See which team to pick here.

Phoenix has won four of its last five games, with its lone loss coming by five points on the road at Atlanta on Tuesday. The Suns bounced back with a 130-123 win at Washington on Thursday, covering the spread as 11.5-point favorites. Shooting guard Devin Booker poured in 37 points on 10 of 24 shooting, while Ryan Dunn had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Shooting guard Grayson Allen chipped in 21 points and five rebounds off the bench, shooting 5 of 7 from long range. The Suns are expected to have center Nick Richards on the court for this game after acquiring him from Charlotte in a trade on Wednesday. Richards is averaging 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game this season. See which team to pick here.

