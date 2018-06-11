Potential top-five draft pick Luka Doncic will reportedly stay in 2018 NBA Draft

The speculation over whether Slovenian teenager Luka Doncic will be a part of the 2018 NBA Draft can stop. According to a report from Jonathan Givony, Doncic will indeed remain in the draft. The deadline to withdraw is Monday evening at 5 p.m. ET. Via ESPN:

Luka Doncic will not withdraw his name from the 2018 NBA draft early-entry list, a source told ESPN. Doncic, like other early-entry candidates, had the option to remove his name from the list of players eligible for selection by sending notice to the NBA league office by Monday's 5 p.m. ET deadline.

Doncic, who has been a star in both EuroLeague and on the international level, is expected to be a top-five pick. In their latest mock drafts for CBS Sports, Reid Forgrave has Doncic going No. 2 overall to the Sacramento Kings, while Gary Parrish projects him to go No. 3 overall to the Atlanta Hawks.

Last summer, Doncic helped Slovenia capture their first ever EuroBasket title, then followed that up by being named MVP in all three of the ACB (Spanish domestic league), EuroLeague and EuroLeague Final Four this season. It doesn't take an expert on European basketball to figure out that that's an incredible run for any player, let alone a 19-year-old. He was the youngest player to win all three of those MVP awards.