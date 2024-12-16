1st Quarter Report

The Timberwolves are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 28-19 lead against the Spurs.

The Timberwolves came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Minnesota 13-11, San Antonio 13-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - North Plus

FanDuel SN - North Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.40

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Frost Bank Center. Despite being away, the Timberwolves are looking at a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Timberwolves are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 213.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against the Lakers by a score of 97-87 on Friday.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Friday the Spurs sidestepped the Trail Blazers for a 118-116 victory. The win was all the more spectacular given San Antonio was down by 17 with 8:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Victor Wembanyama was his usual excellent self, posting 28 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds.

The Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 26 assists in 11 consecutive matches.

Minnesota has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-11 record this season. As for San Antonio, they now have a winning record of 13-12.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Spurs in their previous matchup back in November, falling 113-103. Can the Timberwolves avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.