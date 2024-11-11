We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the San Antonio Spurs will host the Sacramento Kings. San Antonio is 4-6 overall and 3-2 at home, while Sacramento is 6-4 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Kings won all three of their head-to-head matchups last season, winning by an average of 4.7 points per game. The Kings have won eight of their last nine contests against the Spurs.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Sacramento is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Spurs odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 221.5 points. Before entering any Spurs vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Sacramento vs. San Antonio. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Kings spread: Kings -1.5

Spurs vs. Kings over/under: 221.5 points

Spurs vs. Kings money line: Kings: -126, Spurs: +107

Spurs vs. Kings picks: See picks at SportsLine

Spurs vs. Kings streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Kings can cover

The Kings are coming off a 127-118 overtime victory over the Suns on Sunday to improve to 6-4, including 6-2 over their last eight games. Sacramento snapped the Suns' seven-game winning streak and handed them just their second loss of the season in the impressive road victory. The Kings have won four of their last five road games in what is nearly a pick 'em situation on Monday.

DeMar DeRozan has quickly developed chemistry with his new Sacramento teammates as the Kings are forming one of the best trios in the NBA with DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. All three are averaging more than 20 points per game this season. DeRozan leads the team with 25.2 points per game. Sabonis is averaging 20.5 points, 12.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists as one of the top all-around offensive players in the league, and the Spurs will be challenged to contain the Sacramento trio. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

When you have a player like Victor Wembanyama in your lineup, he can single-handedly cause teams offensive and defensive nightmares. The 7-foot-3 power forward/center with an estimated 8-foot wingspan who can play like a guard is a physical and athletic presence that shouldn't be possible. He's averaging 18.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs have won two of their last three home games, including a 113-103 victory over the Timberwolves, who had the third-best record in the Western Conference last season. The Spurs haven't played since Saturday, and they'll have the rest advantage over the Kings who played an overtime contest against the Suns on Sunday. Sacramento went 6-9 against the spread last season in the second game of a back-to-back, and it is 1-1 this year in that scenario. See which team to pick here.

How to make Spurs vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Kings, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 106-70 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.