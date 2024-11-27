We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Los Angeles Lakers will visit the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio is 10-8 overall and 8-3 at home, while Los Angeles is 10-7 overall and 3-5 on the road. The Lakers have won seven of the last eight meetings, including a 120-115 victory on Nov. 15. The Spurs are 10-8 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while the Lakers are 7-10 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Lakers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 228 points. Before entering any Lakers vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Spurs vs. Lakers spread: Spurs +2.5

Spurs vs. Lakers over/under: 228 points

Spurs vs. Lakers money line: Spurs: +121, Lakers: -144

Spurs vs. Lakers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers fell on Tuesday by a 127-100 score to the Phoenix Suns, despite Anthony Davis dropping a double-double with 25 points and 15 rebounds. LeBron James nearly had his 118th career triple-double as he had 18 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, while D'Angelo Russell had 16 points off the bench.

Davis is having an MVP-caliber season, with career-highs in points (29.8) and 3-point percentage (38.2). He also ranks fourth in blocks (2.1), seventh in rebounds (11.4) and has powered the league's No. 5 offense in terms of efficiency. No team makes or attempts more free throws per game than Los Angeles, and that could be a source for easy points versus a Spurs team that struggles to put points on the board, ranking in the bottom 10 in scoring. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

Meanwhile, the Spurs entered their tilt with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Spurs prevailed, 128-115, in which Victor Wembanyama had 34 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks. The game was his fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

The Spurs have clearly found their groove as two of their wins in their streak came against the top two teams in the West in OKC and Golden State. Wembanyama has built off his historic rookie season and is averaging 23.6 points, 10 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 3.2 assists. This year's top rookie, Stephon Castle, is putting up 16.3 points over his last nine games. San Antonio also has a couple of spread advantages, covering in each of its last four, while the Lakers are just 2-6 ATS on the road this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Spurs vs. Lakers picks

