The Phoenix Suns will host the Brooklyn Nets for a cross-conference clash on Wednesday. Phoenix is 10-7 overall and 6-3 at home, while Brooklyn is 8-10 overall and 4-7 on the road. The two teams split their season series a year ago both straight up and against the spread, and they've split their last 10 meetings against the spread overall.

Tipoff from the Footprint Center in Phoenix is set for 9 p.m. ET. Phoenix is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Nets odds, and the over/under is 219 points.

Suns vs. Nets spread: Suns -8.5

Suns vs. Nets over/under: 219 points

Suns vs. Nets money line: Suns: -375, Nets: +295

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns are coming off their highest scoring output of the season. They won by a 127-100 margin over the Lakers on Tuesday. The Suns can attribute much of their success to Devin Booker, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten assists.

Phoenix was working well as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: it has now posted at least 25 assists in four consecutive games. The Suns are now 10-7 against the spread on the season.

Why the Nets can cover

Meanwhile, the Nets made the oddsmakers look like fools on Monday as the team pulled off a huge upset of the Warriors. They walked away with a 128-120 victory over Golden State. The win was all the more spectacular given Brooklyn was down by 18 with 7:13 left in the third quarter.

Dennis Schroder was the offensive standout of the contest, as he went 10 for 18 en route to 31 points while adding seven assists and five rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against the 76ers on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for the veteran.

