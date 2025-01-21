Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Orlando 23-21, Toronto 10-32

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: The Sports Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Online streaming: fuboTV
  • Ticket Cost: $24.49

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Raptors lost to the Bucks on the road by a decisive 130-112 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Toronto in their matchups with Milwaukee: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though they lost, the Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in nine consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 113-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nuggets.

Toronto's defeat dropped their record down to 10-32. As for Orlando, their loss dropped their record down to 23-21.

The Raptors opened the new year with a less-than-successful 106-97 defeat to the Magic. Can the Raptors avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Magic slightly, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3.5-point favorite.


The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.

  • Jan 03, 2025 - Orlando 106 vs. Toronto 97
  • Mar 17, 2024 - Orlando 111 vs. Toronto 96
  • Mar 15, 2024 - Orlando 113 vs. Toronto 103
  • Nov 21, 2023 - Orlando 126 vs. Toronto 107
  • Feb 14, 2023 - Toronto 123 vs. Orlando 113
  • Dec 11, 2022 - Orlando 111 vs. Toronto 99
  • Dec 09, 2022 - Orlando 113 vs. Toronto 109
  • Dec 03, 2022 - Toronto 121 vs. Orlando 108
  • Apr 01, 2022 - Toronto 102 vs. Orlando 89
  • Mar 04, 2022 - Orlando 103 vs. Toronto 97