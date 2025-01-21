Who's Playing
Orlando Magic @ Toronto Raptors
Current Records: Orlando 23-21, Toronto 10-32
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $24.49
What to Know
The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Friday, the Raptors lost to the Bucks on the road by a decisive 130-112 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Toronto in their matchups with Milwaukee: they've now lost three in a row.
Even though they lost, the Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in nine consecutive matchups.
Meanwhile, the Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 113-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nuggets.
Toronto's defeat dropped their record down to 10-32. As for Orlando, their loss dropped their record down to 23-21.
The Raptors opened the new year with a less-than-successful 106-97 defeat to the Magic. Can the Raptors avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Magic slightly, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 214.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.
- Jan 03, 2025 - Orlando 106 vs. Toronto 97
- Mar 17, 2024 - Orlando 111 vs. Toronto 96
- Mar 15, 2024 - Orlando 113 vs. Toronto 103
- Nov 21, 2023 - Orlando 126 vs. Toronto 107
- Feb 14, 2023 - Toronto 123 vs. Orlando 113
- Dec 11, 2022 - Orlando 111 vs. Toronto 99
- Dec 09, 2022 - Orlando 113 vs. Toronto 109
- Dec 03, 2022 - Toronto 121 vs. Orlando 108
- Apr 01, 2022 - Toronto 102 vs. Orlando 89
- Mar 04, 2022 - Orlando 103 vs. Toronto 97