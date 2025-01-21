Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Orlando 23-21, Toronto 10-32

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.49

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Raptors lost to the Bucks on the road by a decisive 130-112 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Toronto in their matchups with Milwaukee: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though they lost, the Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in nine consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 113-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nuggets.

Toronto's defeat dropped their record down to 10-32. As for Orlando, their loss dropped their record down to 23-21.

The Raptors opened the new year with a less-than-successful 106-97 defeat to the Magic. Can the Raptors avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Magic slightly, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.