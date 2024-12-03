The Golden State Warriors will look to finish Group C play unbeaten when they meet the Denver Nuggets in a 2024 NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday night. Golden State is coming off a 113-105 loss at Phoenix on Saturday, while Denver dropped a 126-122 decision on Sunday. The Warriors (12-7), who have dropped four in a row, are 9-5 against Western Conference opponents this season. The Nuggets (10-8), who are 5-5 in their last 10 games, are 6-7 against conference foes in 2023-24. The Warriors have clinched Group C and will advance to the knockout round regardless. Denver enters the day with a slim chance of advancing, though it would need to win this game and get a lot of help elsewhere. Draymond Green (calf) is questionable for Golden State.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 10 p.m. ET. Denver is a 5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Nuggets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 239.

Warriors vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -5

Warriors vs. Nuggets over/under: 239 points

Warriors vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -184, Warriors +152

GS: The Warriors have hit the money line in 24 of their last 33 road games (+17.10 units)

DEN: The Nuggets have hit the money line in 60 of their last 89 games (+9.50 units)

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is averaging a triple double with 29.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.7 assists with 1.5 steals in 37.5 minutes. In Sunday's loss to the Clippers, he scored 28 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out 11 assists in 39 minutes. In a 122-120 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 10, he poured in 37 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and dished out 15 assists and added three steals. He has posted a triple-double in eight of 15 games. He scored a season-high 41 points in a 109-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 26.

Small forward Michael Porter Jr. is another offensive weapon for the Nuggets. He is one of six Denver players averaging double-digit scoring. In 18 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 35.7 minutes of action. He has hit on 50.4% of his field goals, including a blistering 40.9% from 3-point range. Porter is coming off an 18-point and seven-rebound effort against the Clippers. See which team to pick here.

Why the Warriors can cover

Veteran point guard Stephen Curry leads the Golden State offense. In 15 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.9 minutes. He is connecting on 46.7% of his field goals, including 43.4% from 3-point range, and 94.3% of his free throws. In Saturday's loss to the Suns, he scored 23 points and added seven rebounds and four assists.

Small forward Andrew Wiggins has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last eight games and in 15 of 17 games on the season. He also has one double-double on the year, a 10-point and 13-rebound effort in a 127-86 win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 25. He scored a season-high 30 points with three rebounds and four assists in a 112-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 22. Against Phoenix on Saturday, he scored 18 points and added three assists and three rebounds. See which team to pick here.

