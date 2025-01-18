The New York Knicks may have lost their Friday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but at least one New Yorker went home a winner. After hitting a half-court shot to win a new car, a lucky Knicks fan also got to celebrate with actor and "Severance" director Ben Stiller.

During halftime of the Knicks' 116-99 loss to the Timberwolves, one fan was selected to go through a skills challenge. The fan knocked down his first four shots, collecting a total of $1,000, and then he had the opportunity to hit a half-court shot for a new car.

Sure enough, the fan buried the long-range shot as Madison Square Garden went crazy. The fan was swarmed in celebration by staffers, but he made sure to get a hug from Stiller before leaving the floor.

Unfortunately for the Knicks and the rest of the fans in attendance, that was the highlight of the night. New York struggled to make shots, hitting just 38.5% of its shots from the field, and Jalen Brunson had an especially tough night. The Knicks star shot just 9-of-23 and was minus-16 in his 36 minutes.

The Knicks will get the chance to bounce back against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, and maybe another fan will celebrate with an A-list celebrity before driving off in a new car.