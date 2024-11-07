3rd Quarter Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Hornets look much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 77-76, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Hornets entered the matchup with three straight losses and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Pistons hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Detroit 3-5, Charlotte 2-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.60

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center. The Pistons will be strutting in after a victory while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Pistons will bounce into Wednesday's game after (finally) beating the Lakers, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Pistons walked away with a 115-103 win over the Lakers on Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Detroit.

The Pistons smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Lakers only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 114-93 walloping at the hands of the Timberwolves. The matchup marked Charlotte's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Detroit's victory ended a ten-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 3-5. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

While only the Pistons took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Hornets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

The Pistons strolled past the Hornets when the teams last played back in March by a score of 114-97. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pistons since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Charlotte is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Detroit has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.