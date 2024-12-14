Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Nuggets and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 48-47, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Nuggets came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Los Angeles 14-11, Denver 12-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The Clippers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. The Clippers' defense has only allowed 107.4 points per game this season, so the Nuggets' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Sunday, the Clippers came up short against the Rockets and fell 117-106. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Los Angeles in their matchups with Houston: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets made easy work of the Hawks on Sunday and carried off a 141-111 win. The success was a return to things as normal for Denver, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 122-113 upset defeat to Washington.

Nikola Jokic was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 48 points and 14 rebounds. His evening made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael Porter Jr., who went 12 for 17 en route to 26 points plus seven rebounds.

The Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 43 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Los Angeles' loss dropped their record down to 14-11. As for Denver, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-10.

The Clippers are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Denver.

The Clippers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Nuggets in their previous matchup two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 126-122 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Clippers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Denver is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.