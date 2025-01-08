LeBron James turned 40 years old in December, but the Lakers star has not shown many signs of slowing down. In the first four minutes of Los Angeles' game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, James added another highlight to his reel with one of the most exciting dunks of his career.

Shortly after Rui Hachimura missed a 3-pointer attempt, Max Christie grabbed the offensive rebound and sent the ball to James, who was cutting toward the basket.

James went up in the air and switched hands for an impressive left-handed windmill on top of 20-year-old Dereck Lively II, who stands 7-foot-1.

Everything about that moment was electric. Many people from the crowd jumped to their feet even though the game was being played in Dallas. The reaction from the Lakers bench did not disappoint either. Jaxson Hayes' jaw dropped and he had to lean on his teammates in order to stay standing.

James remained locked in and followed that up by getting an over-the-shoulder steal following a bad inbound pass from Lively.

"He absolutely posterized him. It was unreal," said Christie during the TNT broadcast after the first quarter. "Windmill with the left is crazy at 40 [years old]."

This is James' 22nd season in the NBA, but his stats are still turning heads. He entered Tuesday's game averaging 24 points, 8.9 assists and 7.6 rebounds in the 2024-25 campaign.