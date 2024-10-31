Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Milwaukee 1-3, Memphis 2-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Grizzlies might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Grizzlies came up short against the Nets and fell 119-106. The matchup marked Memphis' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 10 for 12 en route to 30 points plus three steals. What's more, he also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in March.

Meanwhile, the Bucks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They fell 119-108 to the Celtics.

The Bucks might have lost, but man, Damian Lillard was a machine: he scored 33 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds. Lillard had some trouble finding his footing against the Nets on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Bucks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Celtics posted 24.

Memphis now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Milwaukee, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

The Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid win over the Bucks in their previous meeting back in April, winning 111-101. Will the Grizzlies repeat their success, or do the Bucks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.