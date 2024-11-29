Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: New Orleans 4-15, Memphis 12-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again on Friday to welcome the New Orleans Pelicans, where tip off is scheduled at 5:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 121 points per game this season.

The Grizzlies' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. Everything went their way against the Pistons on Wednesday as the Grizzlies made off with a 131-111 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win Memphis has posted against Detroit since February 10, 2022.

Among those leading the charge was Marcus Smart, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points plus five assists and three steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (66.7%). Less helpful for the Grizzlies was Jaren Jackson Jr.'s abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 29 assists in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight defeat. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 119-93 to the Raptors. New Orleans was down 87-63 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Memphis has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 4-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Grizzlies haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 121 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Pelicans, though, as they've been averaging only 103.5. The only thing between the Grizzlies and another offensive beatdown is the Pelicans. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Grizzlies came up short against the Pelicans when the teams last played back in February, falling 96-87. Can the Grizzlies avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a big 11.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.