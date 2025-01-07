Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Minnesota 18-17, New Orleans 7-29

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FanDuel SN - North Plus

FanDuel SN - North Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves and the Pelicans are an even 5-5 against one another since October of 2021, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans have the home-court advantage, but the Timberwolves are expected to win by five points.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, the Timberwolves finally turned things around against the Clippers on Monday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Los Angeles , sneaking past 108-106. The victory was all the more spectacular given Minnesota was down by 19 with 7:29 left in the second quarter.

Among those leading the charge was Anthony Edwards, who scored 37 points plus eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Pelicans haven't had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They rang in the new year with a 110-98 win over the Wizards on Sunday. That's two games straight that New Orleans has won by exactly 12 points.

Minnesota now has a winning record of 18-17. As for New Orleans, their victory ended a 15-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-29.

The Timberwolves opened the new year with a less-than-successful 117-106 loss to the Pelicans. Can the Timberwolves avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a 5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans and Minnesota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.