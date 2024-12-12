Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Knicks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 52-47, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Knicks came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Atlanta 13-12, New York 15-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $75.00

What to Know

The Knicks and the Hawks are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2022, but not for long. The New York Knicks will be playing at home against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will be strutting in after a win while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Monday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Knicks beat the Raptors 113-108.

The Knicks got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Karl-Anthony Towns out in front who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds. Towns has been hot for a while, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 13 times he's played.

Even though they won, the Knicks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Raptors pulled down 17.

Meanwhile, the Hawks unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Sunday. They suffered a bruising 141-111 loss at the hands of the Nuggets. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Atlanta was supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told Denver.

New York has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-9 record this season. As for Atlanta, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-12.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Hawks, though, as they've been averaging 15.5. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Hawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Knicks came up short against the Hawks when the teams last played back in November, falling 121-116. Will the Knicks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

New York is a big 7.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 237 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.