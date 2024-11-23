Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the 76ers look much better today on their home court. It's still anybody's game after two quarters, but they are currently ahead of the Nets 53-50. This matchup is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 21 points.

The 76ers entered the contest with five straight losses and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will the Nets hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Brooklyn 6-9, Philadelphia 2-12

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.88

What to Know

The Nets are 2-8 against the 76ers since February of 2023 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Brooklyn Nets will challenge the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Nets, who come in off a win.

The Nets took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Hornets 116-115. The win was all the more spectacular given Brooklyn was down by 17 with 0:46 left in the first quarter.

Among those leading the charge was Cameron Johnson, who went 11 for 20 en route to 34 points plus five rebounds and two blocks. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

The Nets were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 26 assists in four consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the 76ers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell to the Grizzlies 117-111. Philadelphia didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, he also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in April. Tyrese Maxey, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from long range.

With the victory, Brooklyn broke their three-game losing streak and moved their record to 6-9. As for Philadelphia, their loss dropped their record down to 2-12.

The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Brooklyn's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-8 record against the spread vs Philadelphia over their last nine matchups.

The Nets suffered a grim 107-86 defeat to the 76ers in their previous matchup back in April. Can the Nets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a solid 6-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the 76ers slightly, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 216.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.