Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Washington 6-28, Philadelphia 14-20

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.77

What to Know

Wizards fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Wizards are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 13-game streak of away losses.

The Wizards managed to keep up with the Rockets until halftime on Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Wizards suffered a bruising 135-112 defeat at the hands of the Rockets. Washington was up 28-16 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The Wizards' loss came about despite a quality game from Corey Kispert, who went 7 for 10 en route to 23 points. What's more, Kispert also posted a 71.4% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in April of 2024. Alex Sarr, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Meanwhile, the 76ers opened the new year with a less-than-successful 109-99 defeat to the Suns. Philadelphia got off to an early lead (up 12 with 5:34 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The 76ers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyrese Maxey, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr., who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. Oubre Jr. is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

The 76ers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Suns posted 32.

Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 6-28. As for Philadelphia, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-20 record this season.

The Wizards came up short against the 76ers when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 119-113. Can the Wizards avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 11-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.