Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Brooklyn 8-10, Phoenix 10-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Phoenix Suns will get right back to it and host the Brooklyn Nets at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Footprint Center. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming matchup.

The Suns are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. Everything went their way against the Lakers on Tuesday as the Suns made off with a 127-100 victory. The win was a breath of fresh air for Phoenix as it put an end to their five-game losing streak.

The Suns can attribute much of their success to Devin Booker, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten assists.

The Suns were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Nets made the experts look like fools on Monday as the team pulled off a huge upset of the Warriors. They came out on top against Golden State by a score of 128-120. The victory was all the more spectacular given Brooklyn was down by 18 with 7:13 left in the third quarter.

Among those leading the charge was Dennis Schroder, who went 10 for 18 en route to 31 points plus seven assists and five rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against the 76ers on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Phoenix's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-7. As for Brooklyn, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-10 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: The Suns have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.1 threes per game. However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 15.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Suns strolled past the Nets in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 136-120. Do the Suns have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 8.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.