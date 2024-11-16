3rd Quarter Report

The Lakers have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a 93-86 lead against the Spurs.

The Lakers entered the game having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Spurs step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Los Angeles 7-4, San Antonio 6-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $82.11

What to Know

The Lakers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Frost Bank Center. The Lakers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Lakers beat the Grizzlies 128-123.

LeBron James was his usual excellent self, shooting 4-for-7 from deep and dropping a triple-double on 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists. He is on a roll when it comes to assists, as he's now posted 13 or more in the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Rui Hachimura, who went 6 for 7 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds.

The Lakers were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Spurs). They came out on top against the Wizards by a score of 139-130 on Wednesday. The score was all tied up 67-67 at the break, but San Antonio was the better team in the second half.

Victor Wembanyama was a one-man wrecking crew for the Spurs as he went 18 for 29 en route to 50 points plus six rebounds and three blocks. What's more, Wembanyama also posted a 62.1% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March.

Los Angeles pushed their record up to 7-4 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. As for San Antonio, the victory got them back to even at 6-6.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Lakers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Spurs, though, as they've been averaging 15.5. Given the Lakers' sizable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Lakers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Spurs when the teams last played back in February, but they still walked away with a 123-118 win. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Lakers still be able to contain Wembanyama? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spurs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 227 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.